Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Former police station and beat box could be turned into homes

PUBLISHED: 11:17 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 15 August 2019

The Tuckswood police section box in August 1953. Pic: Archant Library.

The Tuckswood police section box in August 1953. Pic: Archant Library.

When built in the 1950s, it was a base for the bobbies on the beat tasked with serving hundreds of post-war homes on Norwich's Tuckswood and Lakenham estates.

Tuckswood Police Box. Pic: Dan GrimmerTuckswood Police Box. Pic: Dan Grimmer

But now a former police section box and its accompanying police station look likely to join the ranks of residential properties themselves - after plans were lodged to turn them into homes.

Norfolk Constabulary has asked Norwich City Council for permission to turn the two-storey Tuckswood Police Station and the brick-built police box next door, into housing.

Permission is sought to turn the police station, which is in Abbot Road, into a home, while the section box, which fronts Hall Road, would become a two-bed bungalow.

The police are also seeking permission for a further three-bedroom detached home to be built on the site.

Tuckswood Police Station. Pic: Dan GrimmerTuckswood Police Station. Pic: Dan Grimmer

In documents lodged with City Hall, Chaplin Farrant, the police's consultants and architects state: "The proposal has been purposely designed for this site, taking into full consideration its relationship with adjoining properties and, as such, it fully respects the surrounding context.

You may also want to watch:

"The design and layout will not create conflict with adjacent land uses and there is no unacceptable adverse effect on existing or the proposed building in terms of overlooking, loss of light, overshadowing, noise or other disturbance."

If City Hall does grant permission, then the police would look to sell the site on the open market.

The police buildings were declared surplus to the force's needs as part of the wide-ranging Norfolk 2020 operational review, which led to the closure of the stations.

The former Bowthorpe Police Station, on Wendene, was declared as no longer needed by the force at the same time as the Tuckswood decision.

Planning permission for Bowthorpe Police Station to be demolished, to make way for two news homes, was granted by the city council in April this year.

The former police station has now been put on the market, with a guide price of £200,000.

Elsewhere in the county, the former police station in Caister-on-Sea's High Street looks set to be turned into homes.

And the former North Lynn police station could be replaced with housing.

Most Read

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have closed a section of the NDR following a car crash. Picture: James Bass

‘The criminals in this town are taking over’ - Man speaks out after brutal mugging

Danny Lassman, 31, suffered wounds to his head, arms and ribs after an unprompted attack. Photo: Lara Ingram

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A-level results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Poppy Clarke, left, and Merewa Abdu with their results on A-Level results day at Sir Isaac Newton College, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have closed a section of the NDR following a car crash. Picture: James Bass

Why is this British Airways plane doing loops over Norwich?

The BA flight is mapped doing loops around Norwich. Picture: FlightRadar24

Have you seen this dog? Family distraught after suspected theft of beloved pet in burglary

Marco is believed to have been stolen from a property on Stanfield Road. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists