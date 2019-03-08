Former police station and beat box could be turned into homes

The Tuckswood police section box in August 1953. Pic: Archant Library.

When built in the 1950s, it was a base for the bobbies on the beat tasked with serving hundreds of post-war homes on Norwich's Tuckswood and Lakenham estates.

Tuckswood Police Box. Pic: Dan Grimmer Tuckswood Police Box. Pic: Dan Grimmer

But now a former police section box and its accompanying police station look likely to join the ranks of residential properties themselves - after plans were lodged to turn them into homes.

Norfolk Constabulary has asked Norwich City Council for permission to turn the two-storey Tuckswood Police Station and the brick-built police box next door, into housing.

Permission is sought to turn the police station, which is in Abbot Road, into a home, while the section box, which fronts Hall Road, would become a two-bed bungalow.

The police are also seeking permission for a further three-bedroom detached home to be built on the site.

Tuckswood Police Station. Pic: Dan Grimmer Tuckswood Police Station. Pic: Dan Grimmer

In documents lodged with City Hall, Chaplin Farrant, the police's consultants and architects state: "The proposal has been purposely designed for this site, taking into full consideration its relationship with adjoining properties and, as such, it fully respects the surrounding context.

"The design and layout will not create conflict with adjacent land uses and there is no unacceptable adverse effect on existing or the proposed building in terms of overlooking, loss of light, overshadowing, noise or other disturbance."

If City Hall does grant permission, then the police would look to sell the site on the open market.

The police buildings were declared surplus to the force's needs as part of the wide-ranging Norfolk 2020 operational review, which led to the closure of the stations.

The former Bowthorpe Police Station, on Wendene, was declared as no longer needed by the force at the same time as the Tuckswood decision.

Planning permission for Bowthorpe Police Station to be demolished, to make way for two news homes, was granted by the city council in April this year.

The former police station has now been put on the market, with a guide price of £200,000.

Elsewhere in the county, the former police station in Caister-on-Sea's High Street looks set to be turned into homes.

And the former North Lynn police station could be replaced with housing.