Drive-thru restaurants, petrol station and park and ride included in vision for land near NDR

Land between the A140 and the NDR near Horsham St Faith could be redeveloped Photo: Mike Page. Copyright www.mike-page.co.uk

Drive-thru restaurants, a petrol station and a new park and ride are all being touted for a piece of land neighbouring a village near the Northern Distributor Road.

This week, members of the public will be given their first opportunity to view a vision for a parcel of land off the A140 Cromer Road at Horsham St Faith, which could take on a variety of uses in near future.

The site has been earmarked largely for employment use, with separate planning applications looming which could see scores of new jobs created for people locally.

The site sits to the east of the A140 and north of the NDR, which is now known as the Broadland Northway with part of the land allocated for construction of the £205m road now surplus to requirements.

Now though, a range of new uses for the site look to be on the horizon, with a trio of applications on the way to provides different aspects for it.

Among these is an application to be made from Euro Garages Ltd, which will include a petrol filling station, two restaurants and a drive-thru takeaway. A second application, from Building Partnerships, looks set to provide further employment options and may include a new park and ride facility.

A third application is due to be made by Norfolk County Council, to use part of the site for a replacement recycling centre for the Mile Cross facility.

The site would be accessed via the existing junction between the A140 and the NDR, with a masterplan currently being drafted for it ahead of the formal applications being submitted to Broadland Council.

Members of the public keen to see what the proposals could look like will have the opportunity to view them at a public exhibition on Thursday, November 7 at Norfolk County Cricket Club's Manor Park home on Holt Road.

Kevin Cooper, director of Building Partnerships, said: "We're very happy for people to come along to the exhibition, see what we are proposing and make their views on them known.

"We are very much looking forward to having these conversations which will help shape the plans going forward."