Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wind farm project’s impact on marine mammals to come under scrutiny at hearing

PUBLISHED: 16:45 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 05 March 2019

The potential impact of a proposed wind farm on marine mammals is to be discussed at a hearing this week. Pictured, a grey seal. Picture; James Bass

The potential impact of a proposed wind farm on marine mammals is to be discussed at a hearing this week. Pictured, a grey seal. Picture; James Bass

James Bass © 2015

The spotlight will be shone on how a proposed multi-billion pound wind farm could impact on sealife, the shipping industry and traffic this week, as the decision process over it continues.

Danish energy firm Orstead is bidding to build what would be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm off the north Norfolk coast, which would also see a cable corridor dug across the county.

The ambitious project is currently under consideration from the planning inspectorate, in what will be a lengthy process with several individual hearings.

This week, a panel will hear evidence on how the project could impact on a range of matters across three separate hearings, to be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The first hearing will centre on how it could affect the ecology of the site, located more than 100km off the coast, including the impact on marine mammals.

The following day will then assess how it could encroach on aviation, shipping and oil and gas operations, before looking into traffic impact at Friday’s hearing.

The latest hearings begin the day after a detailed site visit, which saw the panel visit several locations which could be impacted, including Oulton Airfield, Cawston and a point near Reepham at which proposed cable routes for the Hornsea Three project and a separate proposal from Vattenfall would cross.

Once this week’s hearings have been carried out, further will be conducted later this month before the panel completes its examination of the evidence on Tuesday, April 2.

From this point the panel will have three months to prepare a report before Greg Clarke, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, is tasked with deciding the application - a process which could take another three months.

It means Orstead will likely not discover the fate of the project until October.

Previous hearings have focussed on the project’s potential impact on other sites across Europe and wildlife onshore.

The three hearings this week are to be held at the Mercure Hotel on Boundary Road in Norwich, starting at 9.30am.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Man on mobility scooter held up traffic on the A47

Getty Images

Tributes to former Norfolk pub landlord and soldier

Keith and Pauline Hunter behind the bar at The Bell in Barnham Broom. Picture: TINA BROWN.

Farke reveals how keen Pukki was to join City’s party

Teemu Pukki has been a revelation at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Learner driver drove car with no lights the wrong way down the A47

File photo of the A47 Wisbech and Kings Lynn.( Terrington St John) Picture: Steve Williams.

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ironworks employee who had thumb amputated in accident won’t be compensated due to Brexit, boss claims

Moore's Yard in Stalham, where Hever Ironworks is based. Owner Edward Flitton admitted three health and safety breaches after a worker had her thumb amputated. Picture: Google

Family gang gave woman ‘severe, punishment-style beating’ over alleged affair

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norfolk couple are the first lesbians to ever feature on cover of WI magazine

Screen shot of front cover of March edition of WI Life. Picture: WI Life

Confusion caused as Sky reveal new date for Norwich City’s match at Wigan – then delete announcement

Over 3,200 City fans made the trip to Millwall on Saturday and a big following was expected to go to Wigan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Plans for 4,000 new homes in town discussed ahead of application

A map showing the three planned new neighbourhoods south of the current settlement in Attleborough. Image: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists