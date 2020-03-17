Hopes that 14 Norfolk bus routes could get better services

More than £900,000 is set to be spent on better bus services in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

More than 14,600 extra bus journeys could be provided in Norfolk each year, if a bid of almost £1m to improve services is rubber-stamped.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon Parkin Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon Parkin

New routes, more evening services and increased frequencies could be introduced, if plans for 14 schemes are approved by the Department for Transport.

Norfolk County Council is due to get £917,442 to spend from April through a £30m government pot.

But the council needs to get government approval for what it wants to spend the money on.

And improvements the council wants to make are:

• More frequent service 43 from Reepham-Aylsham to Norwich;

• Increase the number of services in the Watton-Attleborough area;

• Revise the service 9 serving Silfield, Wymondham;

• Introduce a direct service between Holt and Norwich (service 45);

• Introduce a Saturday service from East Harling and villages into Norwich (service 37A);

• Enhance evening services to UEA and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital;

• Re-introduce fast direct services from King’s Lynn rail station to Hunstanton;

• Re-introduce evening services from Hemsby/Caister into Great Yarmouth;

• Introduce a service between Thetford-Attleborough-Norwich;

• A new Sheringham town service;

• Improve the service 55 between North Walsham and Norwich;

• Introduce a new Yarmouth-Caister-Filby-Acle-Norwich service;

• Enhance evening services in Norwich, on corridors where frequencies are dramatically reduced from daytime services;

• Possible trial of evening services in and around King’s Lynn.

The proposals were put together by asking bus operators to submit ideas, by looking at customer feedback and seeing where services have previously been withdrawn due to funding issues.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We have now submitted our proposals and provided they meet all the funding criteria, we will receive the money in April.

“Our proposals will add 14,600 bus journeys per year and increase the annual bus mileage by 183,000 miles which will benefit people across Norfolk.”