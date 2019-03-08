Hopes Norwich could get 'north of £100m' for yet more transport changes

Council bosses hope to secure 'north of £100m' to make further transport improvements in Norwich. Pic: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A wish list of transport schemes is to be presented to the government as council bosses look to secure "north of 100m" to further transform Norwich and surrounding areas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom McCabe, director of community and environmental services at Norfolk County Council. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. Tom McCabe, director of community and environmental services at Norfolk County Council. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

The Greater Norwich area was awarded just over £6m in the first tranche of money from the government's Transforming Cities fund, but councillors hope to reap much more from the second phase of funding.

The initial money is earmarked to be used to revamp the London Street area of Norwich, to make almost £1m of improvements at Norwich bus station and for better cycle links between Norwich and Wymondham and in Thorpe St Andrew.

But, with £1.2bn in the government's pot, council officers are now working on getting a long list of projects together to submit with a strategic outline business case for the second wave of cash.

The money is meant to be used to encourage people to travel via low carbon, sustainable means of transport, with a significant focus on public transport, cycling and walking.

You may also want to watch:

And Tom McCabe, executive director of community and environmental services at Norfolk County Council, said the council was one of just 12 areas in with a shout of getting more money.

He said: "What we are now into is the big money with tranche two, which is probably north of £100m. We have had very positive feedback from the Department for Transport on the bid so far.

"It is taking transport in Norwich into the 21st Century. Norwich is a growing city and we need to improve and maintain accessibility in the coming years when the population does increase."

While the specific schemes funding would be sought for have yet to be revealed, the county council's controlling Conservative cabinet has agreed to approve the strategic objectives for the bid.

Those objectives include: quicker, more reliable buses; a better park and ride service; cutting trips by private car; cleaner, less polluting buses; promotion of cycling and infrastructure for areas of housing growth.

Council leader Andrew Proctor said: "Let's hope we do stay north of £100m.

"Greater Norwich has a very strong hisotry of working together, not just in plan making, but in delivering growth, homes and employment through the joint core strategy."