Dozens of new homes agreed, despite concerns they would 'spoil' Norfolk village

Plans for two dozen new homes in Gayton have been approved, after councillors granted a developer's bid to transform land near the former Rampant Horse pub. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

Two dozen new homes will be built in a west Norfolk village, after councillors granted a developer's controversial bid to transform land at a former pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An application for 24 new homes on Lynn Road, in Gayton, was considered at a meeting of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council's planning committee on Monday, November 5.

And councillors unanimously voted to grant permission for the scheme, located behind the former Rampant Horse pub, despite objections from the parish council, who said the plans were "not in keeping" with the character of the village.

The development, between Rosemary Lane, Hills Crescent and Rampant Horse Cottage, was previously granted outline planning permission, and councillors were considering whether to approve the layout and appearance of the development, which will be a mixture of shared ownership and rented properties, and include a 10 space car park.

The former pub was developed into four new homes by the same developer, Freebridge Community Housing, who said they welcomed the decision to approve the plans.

But a report on the application, published on the council's website, included a response from Gayton Parish Council, which stated: "The council wishes to object to and recommend refusal of the application.

You may also want to watch:

"Outline planning permission was approved in August 2016 when the borough council did not have a five-year land supply and would not have been approved under the borough council's local plan.

"These properties are cramped and not in keeping and have the potential to spoil the whole character of the village."

Speaking after the meeting, Chris Crofts, cabinet member for development, said he felt councillors were pleased the development had been approved.

He added: "The applicant decided to leave an area at the start of the development so the village could use it as the village hall car park.

"The committee decided that was a noble thing for the applicant to do."

And Freebridge chief executive Tony Hall said: "These new homes will be a great addition to the village and continue on from the successful work we did on the long empty pub site finished last year."

The developer said work on the new homes was expected to begin in the late spring or early summer of next year.