New country manor could be built near north Norfolk coast

The Triumphal Arch on Holkham Estate. The proposed new country house would be south of the main estate. Picture: Archant Norfolk

A grand country manor which would looks like something from a Jane Austen novel could be built in north Norfolk if a bid by the Holkham Estate gets the go-ahead.

The three-storey Palladian-style house would boast seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and would be set on its own elegant grounds, including a formal garden.

North Norfolk District Council’s planning committee will consider the application for Creake House at an August 20 meeting due to its location.

The application says the planned building’s “harmonious, well-proportioned classical design seems at times almost miraculous”, and that the architect Rodney Black’s plans are “creative and adventurous” rather than being a “mini Holkham Hall”.

Plans say part of the Coke family of Holkham Hall would live at the house, which is south of the main estate, off Walsingham Road, between North Creake and Egmere.

Historic England’s assessment says: “The house will likely have a marked effect on its immediate setting, and the historical language chosen – perhaps deliberately - puts one in mind of a dower house to a great estate.”

The ground floor plans feature a sitting room, drawing room, dining room, two kitchens, as well as an entrance hall, two lobbies, a boot room and others including a wine store.

There would be four bedrooms on the first floor and a further three on the second floor along with a games room and laundry room.

At the home’s core would be a grand, spiral staircase, but there would also be a ‘back stair’ tucked away behind it, as well as a lift. The 10 bathrooms include a couple of ground floor WCs.

The grounds will include a formal garden, wildflower meadows and two ponds - one with an island. There would be 5,940 new native trees planted to form 13 acres of woodland area, and there would also be 73 new trees in the garden, and 17 fruit trees in a garden orchard.

A council officer’s report prepared ahead of the meeting recommends the plans be approved.

It says the plans are “an unashamedly traditional design of a very high standard”. The planning meeting will be live-streamed on NNDC’s YouTube channel.

We contacted the Holkham Estate.