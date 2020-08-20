Search

Advanced search

New country manor could be built near north Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 07:19 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:19 20 August 2020

The Triumphal Arch on Holkham Estate. The proposed new country house would be south of the main estate. Picture: Archant Norfolk

The Triumphal Arch on Holkham Estate. The proposed new country house would be south of the main estate. Picture: Archant Norfolk

A grand country manor which would looks like something from a Jane Austen novel could be built in north Norfolk if a bid by the Holkham Estate gets the go-ahead.

The three-storey Palladian-style house would boast seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and would be set on its own elegant grounds, including a formal garden.

North Norfolk District Council’s planning committee will consider the application for Creake House at an August 20 meeting due to its location.

The application says the planned building’s “harmonious, well-proportioned classical design seems at times almost miraculous”, and that the architect Rodney Black’s plans are “creative and adventurous” rather than being a “mini Holkham Hall”.

Plans say part of the Coke family of Holkham Hall would live at the house, which is south of the main estate, off Walsingham Road, between North Creake and Egmere.

Historic England’s assessment says: “The house will likely have a marked effect on its immediate setting, and the historical language chosen – perhaps deliberately - puts one in mind of a dower house to a great estate.”

The ground floor plans feature a sitting room, drawing room, dining room, two kitchens, as well as an entrance hall, two lobbies, a boot room and others including a wine store.

There would be four bedrooms on the first floor and a further three on the second floor along with a games room and laundry room.

At the home’s core would be a grand, spiral staircase, but there would also be a ‘back stair’ tucked away behind it, as well as a lift. The 10 bathrooms include a couple of ground floor WCs.

The grounds will include a formal garden, wildflower meadows and two ponds - one with an island. There would be 5,940 new native trees planted to form 13 acres of woodland area, and there would also be 73 new trees in the garden, and 17 fruit trees in a garden orchard.

A council officer’s report prepared ahead of the meeting recommends the plans be approved.

You may also want to watch:

It says the plans are “an unashamedly traditional design of a very high standard”. The planning meeting will be live-streamed on NNDC’s YouTube channel.

We contacted the Holkham Estate.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Expert predicts when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warns of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man’s body discovered on Mousehold Heath

Mousehold Heath in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cyclist in 70s dies following crash

A Norfolk cyclist died after a crash on the B5307 in Cumbria. Picture: Google

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

GCSE results 2020: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Wymondham High Academy in 2019. Picture: Denise Bradley

Expert predicts when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warns of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New country manor could be built near north Norfolk coast

The Triumphal Arch on Holkham Estate. The proposed new country house would be south of the main estate. Picture: Archant Norfolk