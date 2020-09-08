Search

Advanced search

New images released of £26m seafront leisure centre as opening date pushed back

PUBLISHED: 11:48 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 08 September 2020

New images have been released of Great Yarmouth's £26m replacement Marina Centre as the opening is pushed back to 2022 Picture: GYBC

New images have been released of Great Yarmouth's £26m replacement Marina Centre as the opening is pushed back to 2022 Picture: GYBC

Archant

The target opening date of Great Yarmouth’s new £26m leisure centre complex has been pushed back to 2022.

New images have been released of Great Yarmouth's £26m replacement Marina Centre as the opening is pushed back to 2022 Picture: GYBCNew images have been released of Great Yarmouth's £26m replacement Marina Centre as the opening is pushed back to 2022 Picture: GYBC

Officials say work will start this autumn, affecting the timeframe to complete the project.

The update, on Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s website, came as hoardings went up at the Golden Mile site tracing the resort’s holiday history and featuring new images of the build.

It is the second time the project to build a new water and leisure complex on the landmark site has been delayed.

Originally council bosses said it would be ready by summer 2021, pushing it back to winter next year after the discovery of asbestos.

New images have been released of Great Yarmouth's £26m replacement Marina Centre as the opening is pushed back to 2022 Picture: GYBCNew images have been released of Great Yarmouth's £26m replacement Marina Centre as the opening is pushed back to 2022 Picture: GYBC

The new leisure facility, set to take the same Marina Centre name, is billed as once-in-a-generation opportunity.

It will be around a third of the size of the previous facility with curling water slides and a splash pad fun park.

The old centre closed in October 2019 and the site has been completely levelled, opening up views to the beach not seen for 40 years and creating a tourist attraction in itself.

You may also want to watch:

WATCH: See inside new £26m seafront leisure centre with virtual reality tour

As well as trumpeting the new leisure centre that will soon be taking shape behind them, the hoardings will act as a blank canvas for artists looking to make their mark, the authority said.

The council is decorating the Marine Parade frontage with a 185m artwork wrap showcasing the resort of yesteryear and things people can do and see today.

Meanwhile, along the beachside frontage the ambition is to commission a local artist to work with the community to create an exhibition which could potentially be used within the new centre.

An artist dubbed “Yarmouth’s Banksy” has already added his works to the hoardings.

Hoardings have gone up at Great Yarmouth's seafront Marina Centre site providing screening for the construciton phase of the new £26m complex Picture: GYBCHoardings have gone up at Great Yarmouth's seafront Marina Centre site providing screening for the construciton phase of the new £26m complex Picture: GYBC

Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright, leaders of the main political groups, tagged it an “exciting project mileston,” adding: “Despite the additional challenges of Covid-19, which unavoidably impacted the availability of hoarding boards, the council’s project team has done incredibly well to keep everything moving forward. Currently, the council is progressing procurement on the construction contract award and we are aiming for start on site this autumn.

Earlier this year the guidance was that contractors aimed to be on site by July.

According to the borough council’s website the target opening date has now been revised to 2022.

Any artists are asked to contact julia.devonshire@great-yarmouth.gov.uk

Great Yarmouth's new £26m water and leisure complex is tipped as an 'anchor attraction'. It is now due to open in 2022. The site has been levelled Picture: GYBCGreat Yarmouth's new £26m water and leisure complex is tipped as an 'anchor attraction'. It is now due to open in 2022. The site has been levelled Picture: GYBC

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub worker’s devastation as Kevin the buzzard dies

Liam Aston, 22, and Taylor Franklin, staff at the Ranworth Maltsters, found an injured common buzzard. Picture: Liam Aston

Council takes action on rats at car park

A sign on the public toilets at Overstrand beach car park making visitors aware of an issue with rats. A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said there was problem with rats in the toilets, but they had been spotted elsewhere in the car park. Picture: Supplied

New Halloween attraction with horror mazes announced for Norfolk

Nightmares in Norfolk launches this Halloween with four horror mazes Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bid to save village pub raises £200,000 in three weeks

Alex Begg with Laura Cross and her son Freddie in front of the Swan at Gressenhall. Laura is wearing a virtual reality headset, which has been programmed so that people can see plans of how the pub will look. Picture: Tony Buckingham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Headteacher self-isolating as coronavirus case school prepares to reopen

Old Buckenham High School will re-open but with headteacher Andrew Fell self-isolating. Picture: Google

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plea to help find woman, 29, missing for six days

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Gamekeeper hurt as illegal hare coursing season gets under way in Norfolk

The hare coursing season is under way again after the harvest, amid calls for tighter penalties Picture: PA Images

Linnets fixtures released: Season begins with home game for King’s Lynn Town

King's Lynn Town's fixtures are out Picture: Ian Burt

Earthquake detected by Norfolk research station felt in Norwich

The tremor was detected at Castle Acre in Norfolk Picture: Sonya Duncan

Cocktail bar in Norwich named ‘best in UK’

A Norwich cocktail bar has been named the best in the UK. Pic: submitted