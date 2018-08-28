Search

HMO bids for homes just two doors apart poised for contrasting outcomes

PUBLISHED: 14:05 04 January 2019

Norwich City Council is to decide applications for two homes on Fieldview to be used as HMOs. Picture: Google

They are just two doors down from each other and have the same number of bedrooms.

However, City Hall planners say just one of these two homes ticks the right boxes to remain houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs)

Next week, Norwich City Council’s planning committee will run the rule over two applications for homes on Fieldview in west Norwich, both seeking retrospective permission to become HMOs.

City Hall officers have deemed one application to be fit for purpose, while recommending the other for refusal.

The applications relate to numbers two and four Fieldview, both currently understood to be occupied by students.

Both properties have two floors and seven bedrooms, private rear gardens and toilets on both floors. However, one is detached and one is semi-detached.

The detached property - number two - has been recommended for approval, while number four has been tipped for refusal. Number two also has a single-storey outbuilding attached, which was formerly a garage.

The applications will be decided by councillors on Thursday, January 10, with officer recommendations purely providing guidance.

