Historic improvements for accessibility on Norfolk's National Trails

PUBLISHED: 16:16 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 14 August 2019

A section of the boardwalk in Peddars Way. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL.

A section of the boardwalk in Peddars Way. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL.

NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL.

For the first time in its 33 year history, the Peddars Way and Norfolk Coast Path National Trails are now completely stile-free, making them more accessible than ever.

Peddars Way starts in the Brecks and runs north from Knettishall Heath in Suffolk for 46 miles. Photo: Google StreetviewPeddars Way starts in the Brecks and runs north from Knettishall Heath in Suffolk for 46 miles. Photo: Google Streetview

Norfolk County Council's Trails Team has been hard at work to make sure there are no obstructions along the entirety of both routes.

Councillor Andy Grant, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for environment, said: "This is a real accomplishment by our Trails team. It builds on the amazing strides they've been making over the last few years, including creating a variety of Access Tested walks, ensuring as many people as possible are able to get out and enjoy our stunning countryside."

There are 'Access Tested' walks across several major trails in Norfolk, which have extensive information about ground conditions, the width of paths, nearby facilities, and other useful information. To find out more, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/accesstested

