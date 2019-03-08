The £1.2m house poised to be demolished in favour of 56-bed care home

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:34 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 03 April 2019

Hill House on Hall Lane in Drayton, which could make way for a new care home. Picture: Archant

Hill House on Hall Lane in Drayton, which could make way for a new care home. Picture: Archant

Archant

A country house once placed on the market for £1.2m looks set to be demolished to make way for a new care home.

Hill House on Hall Lane in Drayton, which could make way for a new care home. Picture: ArchantHill House on Hall Lane in Drayton, which could make way for a new care home. Picture: Archant

Hill House, an eight bedroom luxury home off Hall Lane in Drayton was up for sale in 2010 for roughly the same amount Norwich City were reported to have paid Getafe for midfielder Emi Buendia.

However, next week, councillors will decide whether approve a scheme which would see it demolished and replaced with a 56-bed care home.

The plans, submitted by Lester Broome, propose a facility specialising in caring for those living with dementia and co-morbidity conditions, with particular focus on early onset dementia.

The care home will be set across four storeys, with its top floor making use of roof space, with a new access point also proposed. Currently, Hill House is accessed off a private track shared with another home, however, the care home would have its own driveway.

Concerns around the scheme have been raised by Drayton Medical Practice, with fears it would place additional strain on its services. NHS England has also expressed concerns the impact could spill over to practices in Hellesdon and St Faith’s and has called a financial contribution from the developer.

However, in his committee report, case officer Charles Judson said he did not feel it was be reasonable to expect this.

The scheme has also not gained the support of Drayton Parish Council, despite it acknowledging the need for new care facilities in the area, with concerns raised around pedestrian access.

A consultation response from the parish council said: “The proposed development does not adequately provide for pedestrians and people with disabilities to link with local services.”

In his report, Mr Judson said: “It is considered that the development of a care home will provide significant employment opportunities within the area and the facility will meet a much needed and identified requirement in the locality.

“Objections have been raised regarding the existing dwelling on the site, however, this building is not listed or protected in any way and it is considered the loss of this building will not have any detrimental impact upon the character and appearance of the area.”

