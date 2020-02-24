Search

Advanced search

Have your say on dualing the A47

PUBLISHED: 14:35 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 24 February 2020

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Highways England

Drivers, local people and business owners are being invited to share their views on plans to upgrade part of the A47.

The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

The consultation, which will take place for a total of six weeks, begins on Thursday, February 27.

You may also want to watch:

Highways England announced in 2017 its preferred option for dualling the corridor.

They hope to dual the five miles of road between North Tuddenham to Easton and adding two new junctions in as part of a £300 million upgrade plan.

A spokesperson from Highways England said: "The upgrade will save up to seven minutes on journeys, will improve safety, and will boost the economy."

READ MORE: Frustration that diggers are yet to start dualling A47 reaches boiling point

The public information exhibition, which will include Highways England's plans for the road along with a map of the proposed changes can be viewed at North Tuddenham Village Hall on Fox Lane, NR20 3AB from 1pm on Thursday.

Most Read

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Flood alerts in place across Norfolk

Flood alerts are in place across Norfolk this morning. Picture: Environment Agency.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘love seeing lambs’ in Norfolk

The Duke of Cambridge attends the Six Nations match between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Most Read

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Flood alerts in place across Norfolk

Flood alerts are in place across Norfolk this morning. Picture: Environment Agency.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘love seeing lambs’ in Norfolk

The Duke of Cambridge attends the Six Nations match between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

‘He’s wasting his time in the BGL Ligue’ - Sinani’s boss addresses City move speculation

Danel Sinani, front, in action for Luxembourg against Northern Ireland last year Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Drive 24