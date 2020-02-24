Have your say on dualing the A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England. Highways England

Drivers, local people and business owners are being invited to share their views on plans to upgrade part of the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England. The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

The consultation, which will take place for a total of six weeks, begins on Thursday, February 27.

You may also want to watch:

Highways England announced in 2017 its preferred option for dualling the corridor.

They hope to dual the five miles of road between North Tuddenham to Easton and adding two new junctions in as part of a £300 million upgrade plan.

A spokesperson from Highways England said: "The upgrade will save up to seven minutes on journeys, will improve safety, and will boost the economy."

READ MORE: Frustration that diggers are yet to start dualling A47 reaches boiling point

The public information exhibition, which will include Highways England's plans for the road along with a map of the proposed changes can be viewed at North Tuddenham Village Hall on Fox Lane, NR20 3AB from 1pm on Thursday.