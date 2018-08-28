Highways concerns could scupper 185-home development and sports park

A major development on the outskirts of Cromer has been dealt a blow after concerns were raised about its effect on the road network.

Cheltenham-based Innova Property Ltd is seeking outline permission from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) for the site on land east and west of Roughton Road, to the south of the town. The 14-hectare site is currently in agricultural use.

The development would comprise 185 new homes, a sports and leisure park, and a dementia care home and supported living for adults with learning disabilities. The highways department at Norfolk County Council has recommended refusal of the application in a report.

It states: “The unclassified roads serving the site are considered to be inadequate to serve the development proposed. The proposal, if permitted, would be likely to give rise to conditions detrimental to highway safety. The proposed development is premature until such time as an alternative access can be provided to the A140 Norwich road.”

Cromer town and Norfolk county councillor Tim Adams said the impact on the road network would “be a significant factor in how the application is later determined and has been the overriding subject of most of the public responses to the planning application”.

Mr Adams added: “I’m really very pleased that (highways) has come to the conclusions it has done, and grateful for the close consideration of the implications by the officers once again.”

Other comments received by the council relate to potential developer contributions to education, fire hydrants and libraries.

A public consultation was held in Cromer in September based on the first draft of the plans, and dozens of letters and emails objecting to the proposals were sent to the council.

A design and access statement submitted by Corylus Planning and Environmental Ltd, on behalf of Innova, said: “South Cromer is poorly served in terms of open space and recreation.

“This scheme will deliver a new sports and leisure park in the south of Cromer where there is no current amenity or open space provision. The new park will bring benefits to the health, wellbeing, and enjoyment of the whole community.”

The developers were unavailable for comment.