Norfolk town has a new-look car park just in time for Christmas

Highfield Road car park in Fakenham after the refurbishment. Picture: NNDC Archant

Christmas shoppers in one Norfolk town have a slick new place to leave their vehicles after an £80,000 car park refurbishment.

Highfield Road car park in Fakenham before the refurbishment. Picture: NNDC Highfield Road car park in Fakenham before the refurbishment. Picture: NNDC

The formerly gravel, uneven surface at the North Norfolk District Council-owned car park in Highfield Road, Fakenham, has been replaced with a sealed surface, and there are also new signs and an entrance barrier at the site.

The works took eight weeks, and mean the car park now has 70 spaces plus five disabled spaces.

Councillor Sarah Butikofer, council leader, said: “I am delighted this updated facility is now back online just in time to support local traders and local residents during the busy Christmas period.”

Local councillors Annie Claussen-Reynolds and Roy Reynolds said they were also please with the new-look car park.

The council is waiving parking charges at the site on December 15 and 22 to encourage Christmas shopping in the town.