High winds put a stop to Cromer Pier works until spring, councillors told

Works to the iconic Cromer Pier have been paused due to high winds, councillors have been told. Photo: IAN BURT

High winds have forced contractors to put a pause on restoration works at a north Norfolk landmark.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ongoing re-roofing works at Cromer Pier have been paused until the spring of next year, due to "worsening weather conditions" and "unworkable wind speeds".

Councillors at a meeting of North Norfolk District Council's (NNDC) full council on Wednesday, November 20 were told the pause would come at no additional cost.

READ MORE: Is £4.5m spend on 'iconic' pier value for money?

You may also want to watch:

Greg Hayman, member for commercialisation and assets, told councillors: "We've had a pause in works to Cromer Pier, at no cost to the council.

"They will resume in the spring."

A report brought before the council stated: "We are now having to contend with shortening daylight hours, worsening weather conditions (unworkable wind speeds) and the Christmas show matinees will also shortly be upon us."

"The scaffolding will therefore be removed over the coming weeks."

READ MORE: Work underway on £1m council project to protect iconic north Norfolk pier