Resurfacing means town’s High Street will be off-limits to vehicles

High Street in Holt will undergo resurfacing. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016

Holt’s High Street and Market Place will be off limits to vehicles for at least three days because of a £120,000 road resurfacing project.

Norfolk County Council plans to resurface the road from the Letheringsett Hill junction through to the junction with Cromer Road from Monday, February 25.

The road will be closed from 7.30am on the Monday, but the town’s car parks will stay open and there will be ‘businesses open as usual’ signs put up.

Pedestrians will still be able to access the area. The resurfacing will be done in three one-day phases, but a council spokesman said: “However extra time may be required depending on weather conditions which could be challenging at this time of the year.”

With good weather, the whole project is expected to take five days, and there will be ‘stop-and-go traffic management’ on days four and five as workers finish up.

The spokesman said: “The county council thanks people for their patience while this road surface improvement work is carried out.”