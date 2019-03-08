Search

Advanced search

Norfolk MP eyes up role of speaker of the House of Commons

PUBLISHED: 12:44 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 10 September 2019

North West Norfolk Conservative MP Sir Henry Bellingham Photo: UK Parliament

North West Norfolk Conservative MP Sir Henry Bellingham Photo: UK Parliament

Archant

A Norfolk MP has set his sights on the role of speaker of the House of Commons after current speaker John Bercow announced he would step down at the end of October.

Sir Henry Bellingham, MP for North West Norfolk, speaks at the reception at Westminster to lobby for the dualling of the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSir Henry Bellingham, MP for North West Norfolk, speaks at the reception at Westminster to lobby for the dualling of the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sir Henry Bellingham, the MP for North West Norfolk is thought to be an outsider for the role, but is said to be popular among pro-Brexit Conservatives.

Sir Henry told Sky News: "The speaker should be like a good referee or a really good umpire, they should never be the story."

The MP said he would also bring back ceremonial outfits including wigs for the clerks and speaker.

You may also want to watch:

He added: "If I do become speaker of course I'm an outsider, but I am a member of the chairs panel, I came quite close to becoming deputy speaker in 2013 and I do believe it needs someone with a lot of experience and I have had 30 years in the house, 15 years on the backbenches and 15 years as a front bencher so I think it does need someone with experience but also a change in approach."

Labour's Harriet Harman has also announced she will stand for the role.

Sir Henry ran for the role of deputy speaker in 2013, losing out to Eleanor Laing.

He has held his seat since 2001, however Sir Henry was first elected to the role in 1983, losing his seat in 1997 to Labour's George Turner.

The MP was knighted in the 2016 New Year Honours for political and parliamentary service under then prime minister David Cameron for whom he served as a junior foreign minister for 18 months.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Norwich bistro named best local restaurant in Good Food Guide 2020

Co-owner, Felix Rehberg, with his daughter 11-week-old Aubree, and co-owner and chef, Francis Woolf, at their restaurant Woolf & Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City starlet Aarons allays long term injury fears after starring role for England’s Under-21s

Norwich City youngster Max Aarons starred for England's Under-21s before a late injury exit Picture: PA

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man used car as weapon by driving at victim three times at Tesco petrol station

Exterior of Tesco supermarket, Blue Boar Lane in Norwich. PIC: Natasha Lyster

Construction worker died from drug and alcohol toxicity

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Photo by Simon Finlay

7 Oktoberfest events taking place in Norfolk

Oktoberfest Norwich Credit: Supplied by Oktoberfest Norwich

New French bistro could open in Norwich Lanes

The former Norwich Gift Emporium which could be turned into a French bistro after a planning application was submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture Eleanor Pringle.

Classic car day returns to town

Scenes from the 2016 King's Lynn Classic Car Show. Pictures by Matt Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists