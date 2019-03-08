Search

Have your say over plans for resort

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 31 October 2019

Wayne Hemingway at Hunstanton Picture: West Norfolk council

Wayne Hemingway at Hunstanton Picture: West Norfolk council

You can have your say over plans for a major new hotel, library, shops and flats when they are unveiled for the first time next week.

The beach and Southern Prom at Hunstanton Picture: Matthew Usher.The beach and Southern Prom at Hunstanton Picture: Matthew Usher.

Design guru Wayne Hemingway's proposals to revamp Hunstanton's southern seafront will be revealed at a special drop-in session on Thursday, November 7.

Representatives from West Norfolk council and Hemingway design will be the town hall from 10am - 7pm to answer questions on the scheme.

People will also be able to comment on the proposed redevelopment of the bus station and library site which came forward as part of the Government's One Public Estate proposals.

Hunstanton bus station, which could be relocated to make way for development Picture: Chris BishopHunstanton bus station, which could be relocated to make way for development Picture: Chris Bishop

Plans for the site include a larger, modern library, new public toilets, including accessible, baby change and adult changing facilities, some commercial space for shops or offices, and a further 50 flats, contributing to much-needed housing in the area.

The proposals will also detail how the bus stop provision will be improved with better gateway stops around the town.

Early proposals for a hotel on the Seagate East car park will also be available to view.

Hunstanton library, which could be replaced with a larger library Picture: Chris BishopHunstanton library, which could be replaced with a larger library Picture: Chris Bishop

Council representatives will also be on hand to discuss car parking mitigation measures and gather feedback on parking proposals.

The aim of all the projects proposed is to positively contribute to the growth and vibrancy of Hunstanton.

The consultation will be open until 17 November. Anyone unable to attend the consultation event to provide feedback will be able to respond online from the 7 November onwards by visiting west-norfolk.gov.uk/haveyoursay.

Hunstanton’s South Beach, which looks like “a building site” according to Wayne Hemingway Picture: Chris BishopHunstanton’s South Beach, which looks like “a building site” according to Wayne Hemingway Picture: Chris Bishop

The feedback will then be considered and planning applications submitted over the coming months. Further opportunities to provide feedback will be available through the normal planning process.

