Health and wellbeing projects fund launched by Breckland council

A Norfolk council has launched a new fund to support projects improving residents’ health and wellbeing which has been welcomed by one of the area’s district councillors.

Breckland Council launched the healthy communities fund to develop and nurture innovative projects in the district with a focus on health and wellbeing.

The scheme has three key themes: tackling loneliness; increasing physical activity; and improving the health of children and young people.

Tackling loneliness and increasing physical activity are priorities across the UK as a whole with national reports highlighting how lonely people are more likely to suffer from dementia, heart disease and depression.

In a statement about the launch of the fund, a spokesperson for Breckland Council said: “Increasing levels of physical activity within our community will help to reduce obesity issues across all age groups in society, and reduce demand on NHS and local government.”

“The primary aim of the fund is to uncover creative ideas from local community groups and charities that have never been tried before in Breckland.

Two funds are available: one to pilot and test ideas, and the other to enable projects to become fully established.

The council’s aspiration is that the funding support will enable the development of ground breaking projects that make a real difference to residents across Breckland.

Cllr Paul Claussen commented “Tackling issues like loneliness in the community, supporting our most vulnerable in society and increasing physical activity will have a significant positive impact to our residents general well-being and mental health.

“I welcome the launch of the new healthy communities fund and look forward to seeing what innovative ideas our local groups can deliver.”

For further information on the healthy communities fund, which has been launched in partnership with Norfolk County Council Public Health, residents can download an application pack by visiting https://www.breckland.gov.uk/community-funding.

The deadline for applications to be submitted by is February 22, 2019.

And for further information, contact community@breckland.gov.uk or call 01362 656870.