Village launches bid to renovate 19th century instrument of torture

Archive picture of the Haveringland stocks, published in the Eastern Daily Press in 1978. Picture: Local Recall Project Archant

In their working days they would have been a formidable foe for any criminal, dishing out an unique but time honoured form of punishment.

The village stocks in Haveringland, which are in need of repair. Picture: David Gifford The village stocks in Haveringland, which are in need of repair. Picture: David Gifford

And while the stocks in Haveringland have not been used for their punitive purposes for some time, this particular piece of Norfolk history stays standing.

However, having been in situ for some 200 years - they are believed to have been built in 1804 - they have seen better days.

Now though, villagers have set a plan in motion to refurbish the torturous relic, as it falls victim to time and the elements.

Over the years, water has got to the woodwork of the stocks, damaging the finials and wearing metalwork at the base of them.

Haveringland Parish Meeting chairman Nigel Boldero. Picture: Nigel Boldero Haveringland Parish Meeting chairman Nigel Boldero. Picture: Nigel Boldero

Haveringland Parish Meeting has lined up a carpenter to repair the stocks, however, given the listed status of the artefact, it has needed to seek planning permission with Broadland District Council for the works to be done.

The works will mean the stocks, which stand on Stocks Green in the village, will need removing from their post before being returned fully refurbished.

Nigel Boldero, chairman of the meeting, said: "The stocks are an important part of our heritage and we want to make sure they can continue to be on display in the future.

"We are hoping the permission is granted and the works can begin in November."

Mr Boldero said it was hoped in future that the stocks could form part of a heritage trail around the village, which would also include its village pub and church. This aspiration would see various information placed on display around the trail.

Meanwhile, the church itself, St Peter's, is also in need of repair, which the parish meeting is in the process of fundraising for.

Thus far, the campaign has raised around £28,000, but with the church in need of repair work to painted glass, drainage and flintwork, this requires considerable further fundraising.

As part of this, Mr Boldero said he hopes the village would be able to also attract lottery funding.

For further information on the fundraising campaign, contact Mr Boldero on nbold@live,com