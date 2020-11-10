Problem bridge to close from 8pm tonight for testing

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth was stuck in the open position for two hours bringing the town to a standstill. Archant

Test lifts of historic Haven Bridge will be taking place tonight (November 10) and tomorrow night, 8pm to 6am.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Haven Bridge at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Haven Bridge at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 90-year-old bridge has been unable to lift and let larger vessels through due to an electrical fault.

Norfolk County Council says it has been working with Peel Ports who operate the bridge, and maintain it on behalf of the county council, to resolve the issues.

If the test lifts are successful, the bridge will be able to open and allow large vessels to pass by the end of this week.

While the closures are in place traffic will be diverted via A1243 Pasteur Road, A47 Western Bypass, A149 Acle New Road and B1141 North Quay.

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck. The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck.

Two free shuttle buses will be provided to carry pedestrians from one side of the bridge to the other.

You may also want to watch:

The buses will also be capable of carrying cycles and mobility scooters.

The shuttle bus stops will be located at the Star Hotel on the east side of the bridge and the Matalan bus stop on the west side.

Because of social distancing shuttle buses will have restricted capacity with the normally eight seater buses taking four passengers from one household or two passengers from different households.

All passengers will be required to wear face coverings.

Those passengers without face coverings will be provided with face coverings free of charge.

A more major upgrade to modern standards worth £1.2m will resolve many issues caused by ageing/failing equipment, the council says.