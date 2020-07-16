Search

Advanced search

Hotel owner furious over impact of wall collapse on trade

PUBLISHED: 10:22 16 July 2020

Robin Twigge, owner of The Swan Hotel in Harleston, says his business is suffering following the closure of Swan Lane due to a collapsed wall. Picture: Archant/Robin Twigge

Robin Twigge, owner of The Swan Hotel in Harleston, says his business is suffering following the closure of Swan Lane due to a collapsed wall. Picture: Archant/Robin Twigge

Archant/Robin Twigge

A hotel owner has criticised a lack of action following the collapse of a wall which blocked access to his business.

Swan Lane in Harleston has been closed following the collapse of an adjacent wall. Picture: Robin TwiggeSwan Lane in Harleston has been closed following the collapse of an adjacent wall. Picture: Robin Twigge

Robin Twigge, who runs The Swan Hotel in Harleston, says his trade continues to suffer after the listed wall crumbled onto Swan Lane at the beginning of June.

An emergency closure was put in place by Norfolk County Council on June 11, but the road remains shut five weeks later - with no sign of efforts to repair the privately-owned structure.

The blockage means guests and pub patrons are unable to reach the hotel’s rear car park from the west end of the lane, nor from the east end due to Swan Lane’s one-way system.

Mr Twigge says his frustration over the saga has reached breaking point.

“The wall is built on flint and beautiful red brick, but it is very old and was starting to bow,” said Mr Twigge.

You may also want to watch:

“Eventually it just collapsed at the beginning of June, and now you simply cannot come down here and get into our car park.

“I have reported it to the town council, to South Norfolk Council and to Norfolk County Council, but nobody can tell me what is going on. They all say they are ‘aware’ and that’s it.”

After a lengthy period of closure amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Swan, like thousands of other business across the nation, was permitted by the government to reopen on July 4.

Robin Twigge, owner of The Swan Hotel in Harleston, says his business is suffering following the closure of Swan Lane due to a collapsed wall. Picture: Robin TwiggeRobin Twigge, owner of The Swan Hotel in Harleston, says his business is suffering following the closure of Swan Lane due to a collapsed wall. Picture: Robin Twigge

Mr Twigge admits he expected a slow first couple of weeks back, but says tough circumstances have been made even more challenging.

“For my older customers the lack of parking is especially problematic,” added Mr Twigge. “There are lot of regulars who come here but also go off into town to do other things, and they can’t do that now.

“It may well be a private house but there is no excuse for it taking so long to do anything.

“What worries me is that the wall surely cannot be rebuilt with the road open, so we’re looking at it being closed for at least another five weeks.”

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “We are in contact with a structural engineer who is working with the owner to make arrangements to demolish or rebuild the wall as soon as possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

Woman ill after being poisoned by courgettes

Liz Moriarty was made ill by a courgette from a bad batch of seeds Photo: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

Father, 35, found dead in his home, inquest hears

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY