Search

Advanced search

Controversial King’s Lynn road plans will not be reviewed, says council

PUBLISHED: 12:43 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 10 July 2020

County councillor Alexandra Kemp (left) and Denise Paynter beside Harding's Way Picture: Chris Bishop

County councillor Alexandra Kemp (left) and Denise Paynter beside Harding's Way Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Councillors have voted against reviewing controversial plans to allow traffic onto a bus and cycle route in King’s Lynn.

Hardings Way, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris BishopHardings Way, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk Council gave itself planning permission in 2017 to allow general traffic on a fifth of Hardings Way - a road designated as a safe route to school.

The council also plans to build access roads in the area and to move the bus lane.

But last year councillors urged the cabinet to review the planned works, citing concerns over road safety and access to open space.

The motion to review was debated at a full council meeting held last night (Thursday, July 10) but was refused by councillors, who agreed to move ahead with the planned changes.

At the launch of the Love West Norfolk campaign is Borough Council leader Brian Long. Picture: Ian BurtAt the launch of the Love West Norfolk campaign is Borough Council leader Brian Long. Picture: Ian Burt

Independent councillor Alexandra Kemp, who proposed the motion to review the changes, urged the council “in the strongest terms, to review all work planned to be done on or around Hardings Way, in the hope that they will not move the bus lane north, or introduce any new roads across it, and not allow any additional types of traffic onto it, or diminish any of its current features which enable pedestrians, prams and buggies to use it”.

READ MORE: Protest over plans to open part of bus and cycle route to cars and lorries

You may also want to watch:

She said: “We need to make sure that we don’t put people at risk of being harmed and we need to think about the health of people in areas at risk of Covid-19.

Jo Rust, Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December 2019 elections Picture: Chris BishopJo Rust, Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December 2019 elections Picture: Chris Bishop

“We shouldn’t be putting traffic on any part of Hardings Way.”

And Labour councillor Jo Rust added: “It seems to me this council always take action that sees our poorer, more disadvantaged areas suffer further detriment.”

She added: “This is a beautiful open space close to the river, there’s lots of fresh air and it lacks the pollution of some other areas.”

But Conservative council leader Brian Long said: “There are people outside of King’s Lynn who are trying to get in every day for their work, to go about their business, to come to shop and enjoy the parks and recreational space, to enjoy the beautiful town centre - and at the moment they’re queued.

“That queue of traffic in the mornings especially is so bad that we see problems with air pollution.”

He said if councillors voted against the plans for Hardings Way they would be “causing a potential problem”.

Councillors voted against the motion to review, with 19 councillors in favour compared to 28 against, and two abstentions.

READ MORE: Controversial road plans to be challenged

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Construction firm makes quarter of its staff redundant

Richard Bateman (inset) said he had to make the

Famous holiday resort to reopen with 50 new restaurant suites

John Potter from Potters Resort, Hopton. The resort is having to reinvent itself as it turns 100 years old. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘May we have our village back?’: fears over expansion of maltings

Barley harvesting near Salhouse, Norfolk, for Crisp Maltings. Photo: Angela Sharpe/Crisp Maltings

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v West Ham - Cantwell winning fitness battle

Todd Cantwell missed out against Watford with a hamstring issue Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Radio hosts’ jobs under threat as stations centralised

Presenters at Radio Norwich (Pictured: Offices in Norwich's Yarmouth Road) are under consultation. Picture: Google Maps

Developer bids to slash the number of affordable homes on 216-house estate

A concept drawing of the 'central square' on the Treetops development, to be built on either side of Swanton Road in Dereham's north-east. Image: Planning and Access Statement/Node

Popular city music pub ‘cannot open’

The Brickmakers in Norwich has remained shut as the landlords don't believe it is viable as just a pub without like music Picture: Archant