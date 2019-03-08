How a Norfolk road came close to getting a royal new name

Hardings Way in King's Lynn was almost renamed Prince William Way. Picture: Chris Bishop/AP Chris Bishop

A road embroiled in controversy over a decision to allow cars on part of a bus and cycle route very nearly had a different - and royal - name, we can reveal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hardings Way in King's Lynn recently made the headlines after Norfolk County Council agreed to press ahead with a contentious plan to sacrifice the cycle and bus-only restriction on a 125m section of the road.

However, this alteration was nearly not the only one made to the road.

Back in 2011, ahead of the royal wedding between the now Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the road was almost renamed Prince William Way, in honour of the man second in line to the throne.

The name change was touted as the controversial bus route was plotted out, which takes passengers from the outskirts of Lynn into the town.

However, after objections to the change were raised locally the renaming was abandoned and the route remained Hardings Way - as it is still known today.

You may also want to watch:

A letter of objection sent to West Norfolk Council and King's Lynn Magistrates Court and seen by this newspaper in relation to the proposal reads as follows: "It is wrong that the history of this area should be lost. As I am sure that you know - around 1852, this area, then known as Sly Fields was owned by Sir William Ffolkes of Hunstanton.

"At that time it was tenanted by one William Harding - who had the brickyard and kiln there - this is marked on various late 19th Century maps of Lynn.

"There were also at least three well know Hardings in the town at the time - two by the name of William and a Charles. One of the Williams, an engineer, was the surveyor to the Lynn Corporation."

The objector went on to suggest that Prince William Way could be used in part of a new development, with other roads also related to royalty.

In the end, West Norfolk Council opted to keep the road's name as it is.

MORE: Harding's Way in King's Lynn opened to lorries