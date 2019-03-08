City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

A well-known restaurant in the heart of the Norwich Lanes has been knocked back in its bid to provide an al fresco dining experience.

The Last wine bar and restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Last wine bar and restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

But two others were able to persuade the city council to approve their plans.

Haggle, a central European-themed restaurant on St Benedict's Street, had bid to place seating for six alongside the pavement to the front of its building.

But the plans faced fierce opposition from neighbours and objection from both the Royal National Institute for Blind People and the Norwich Access Group.

On Monday, members of a regulatory sub-committee of Norwich City Council unanimously agreed to refuse the application, arguing the pavement was just not wide enough to accommodate the seating.

Gavin Tempest, business consultant for Haggle, had told the committee the restaurant owner had hoped to provide "a small but passive improvement to the street as the whole".

However, neighbours raised concerns at how the pavement would be able to accommodate diners, restaurant staff and pedestrians - particularly those who use mobility scooters.

Meanwhile, the same committee did grant approval for two other outdoor seating provisions - at the Last Wine Bar on St George's Street and Café Club on the corner of Rose Lane and King Street.

The Last Wine Bar was entirely successful in its bid, which will see the restaurant mark its 30th year in the city by providing seating for 32 diners, across eight tables.

Mark Loveday, one of the restaurant's new directors, said: "We are seeking to reinvigorate a part of Norwich and this will give us the opportunity to secure a viable future for the restaurant."

Café Club, however, was only partially successful in its bid, which sought permission to place two tables for two on both King Street and Rose Lane.

While the coffee house was given the green light to place tables on Rose Lane, the committee opted to refuse the request for King Street.

Café Club owner Rebecca Savage said she was "massively disappointed" the King Street part of the bid was refused, but accepted the decision.