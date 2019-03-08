Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

PUBLISHED: 14:46 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 08 July 2019

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

Archant

A well-known restaurant in the heart of the Norwich Lanes has been knocked back in its bid to provide an al fresco dining experience.

The Last wine bar and restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Last wine bar and restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

But two others were able to persuade the city council to approve their plans.

Haggle, a central European-themed restaurant on St Benedict's Street, had bid to place seating for six alongside the pavement to the front of its building.

But the plans faced fierce opposition from neighbours and objection from both the Royal National Institute for Blind People and the Norwich Access Group.

On Monday, members of a regulatory sub-committee of Norwich City Council unanimously agreed to refuse the application, arguing the pavement was just not wide enough to accommodate the seating.

Michael Baker, former district councillor for Holt Picture: NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL.Michael Baker, former district councillor for Holt Picture: NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Gavin Tempest, business consultant for Haggle, had told the committee the restaurant owner had hoped to provide "a small but passive improvement to the street as the whole".

You may also want to watch:

However, neighbours raised concerns at how the pavement would be able to accommodate diners, restaurant staff and pedestrians - particularly those who use mobility scooters.

Meanwhile, the same committee did grant approval for two other outdoor seating provisions - at the Last Wine Bar on St George's Street and Café Club on the corner of Rose Lane and King Street.

The Last Wine Bar was entirely successful in its bid, which will see the restaurant mark its 30th year in the city by providing seating for 32 diners, across eight tables.

Mark Loveday, one of the restaurant's new directors, said: "We are seeking to reinvigorate a part of Norwich and this will give us the opportunity to secure a viable future for the restaurant."

Café Club, however, was only partially successful in its bid, which sought permission to place two tables for two on both King Street and Rose Lane.

While the coffee house was given the green light to place tables on Rose Lane, the committee opted to refuse the request for King Street.

Café Club owner Rebecca Savage said she was "massively disappointed" the King Street part of the bid was refused, but accepted the decision.

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Flames ‘up to 50ft’ high at scene of mobile home fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and police were called a fire off Mill Road in Matthshall. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Flames ‘up to 50ft’ high at scene of mobile home fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and police were called a fire off Mill Road in Matthshall. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

‘Not surprised really’ - People share their views following the closure of business

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham. Picture: Google

Lorry driver admits causing death by careless driving after A47 collision

Flowers placed next to the A47 at Scarning. Picture: Ian Burt

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Town urged to not feed the birds to make town “as attractive as possible”

Cllr. Craig Rivett, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, East Suffolk Council., Dan Poitras, chair of Lowestoft Vision, Amie Mullen, Lowestoft Vision BID manager. Picture: Contributed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists