£75,000 cash boost to shore up coastal erosion defences, council agrees

Hemsby Beach Archant

A £75,000 cash boost has been granted to protect a threatened coastal village from erosion from the sea.

Councillors unanimously voted to deliver the funding for coastal management at Hemsby, which has seen properties destroyed and land eroded by recent tidal surges.

Five homes in the village were destroyed in the 2013 storm surge, while a further 11 properties were lost and an access road affected in 2018.

Member of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's (GYBC) environment committee met on Wednesday, November 20, where councillors agreed to authorise the money from the coastal maintenance budget.

The money will be used to develop Hemsby's sea defence systems, including the potential "development and delivery of a rock berm" - a short-term defence option which diverts excess water from eroding the land.

Committee chairman Penny Carpenter said the proposal was "fully supported by the committee".