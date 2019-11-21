Plans to increase bulky waste charges delayed by council

Plans to increase charges for bulky waste collections have been delayed by a council.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's (GYBC) environmental committee was set to consider proposals to raise charges for the service at a meeting held on Wednesday, November 20.

But a decision on the proposals was referred to a meeting of the council's policy and resources committee on Tuesday, November 26 instead.

The waste collection service operates across the borough and collects items including furniture and electrical white goods

The proposed rise would see the cost to remove one item rise from £14 to £20, and for two to three items from £19 to £20.

While the cost of disposing of four items would go up to £40 from £33, while the rate for removing five or six would go from £38 to £40.

Committee chairman Penny Carpenter said: "Our process on charges always goes to policy and resources."