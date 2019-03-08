Search

Plans for gun shop next to nursery set to be approved despite opposition

PUBLISHED: 17:19 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 05 November 2019

The front unit at Hungate Court in Beccles would be used for a gun shop provided plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Greta Levy

The front unit at Hungate Court in Beccles would be used for a gun shop provided plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Greta Levy

Archant

A scheme to convert a former town centre gym into a shop and children's nursery looks set to be approved, despite concerns.

Anergreen Properties Ltd has submitted plans for the conversion of the gymnasium at Hungate Court, Beccles, into three separate units - with a gun shop at the front and a nursery developed at the back.

With an office, a day nursery and a gun shop forming part of the proposals, it will be discussed by East Suffolk Council's planning committee north at Riverside, Lowestoft, on Tuesday, November 12.

Councillors will be told that planning officers recommend that the plans be given the green light,

If approved, the scheme would create six jobs. The proposal centres around subdividing the gym building to accommodate "to the rear and east end a nursery and to the north and fronting Hungate a retail premises," according to the planning report.

"This is for a gun shop.

"The proposal also includes a number of external alterations."

The report to planners states that the town council have "recommended approval while expressing some concerns."

One letter of objection was received from the public, with a lack of parking for staff and parents and noise among concerns cited. Suffolk County Council's Highways Department objected to the plans, while The Beccles Society also "recommend refusal."

The report states: "The applicant has confirmed that expected number of children at any given time will be approximately 10 with the potential for 10 parents as well at that same time.

"This is considered credible given the constraint of floorspace available and is not considered a challenge to local public parking capacity."

It adds: "Noise from the proposed nursery is considered little different in amplitude from that arising from the gymnasium.

"The comment that a gun shop and nursery are poor neighbours cannot carry weight in the planning consideration as the use class order does not distinguish types of retail activity."

With the recommendation to councillors "to approve with conditions and for further work to be conducted to satisfy concerns over noise before use," the report concludes: "The proposal is considered appropriate in this location, and should be approved subject to appropriate conditions."






