Anger as Second World War gun emplacement remains are removed

The bolts use to mark a ring around where the Second World War guns were fixed on two emplacements at Mundesley. Picture: Supplied Archant

Remains of two Second World War coastal gun emplacements are being removed in Mundesley, sparking outrage.

North Norfolk District Council contractors ground off the bolts on top of two concrete platforms on Tuesday, and have been carrying out further works on Wednesday.

The council said the works were needed because of safety concerns, but Pete Revell, Mundesley resident, said they had upset a lot of people in the village.

He said: “Yesterday workmen arrived and removed the studs on the battlements that originally held the guns, they then started removing brick work with a sledgehammer.

“I asked why and they told me it was for safety reasons and at some point the whole lot will be taken down.

“They’ve ground the bolts off completely, they’ll never return. Now, for some reason, they’ve got a massive jackhammer out there on the battlements.

“This is history and something Mundesley is very proud of, and should stay for future generations to see.”

The Mundesley coastal battery was built in 1940/41 and armed with two ex-naval six-inch guns and manned by the 197 Battery Royal Artillery.

The guns had been removed by 1946, having never fired a shot in anger. Mr Revell said they were a point of interest for many visitors to the village.

A spokesman from the council said: “Following a recent survey, the council identified several essential works to maintain the gun emplacement remains that raised potential safety concerns and have undertaken the works accordingly.

“The works are being undertaken to minimise the health and safety risks to the public from these aged structures. The aged gun mounting bolts have been removed and contractors have grouted cracks to the concrete.”

The area where the gun emplacements are is known locally as Cardiac Hill. A group called Mundesley Action 4 Cardiac Hill was formed to restore the area after damage during a storm surge in December 2013.

A spokesman from the group said they were concerned the removal of the bolts could lead to more of the emplacements being taken away.

He said: “These are iconic buildings, and now we’re faced with the threat of possible demolition. I imagine there would be quite lot of angry villagers if that was the case.”