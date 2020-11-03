Gritters out on Norfolk roads as temperatures drop below freezing

Gritters will go out on Norfolk’s roads for the first run of the season today (Tuesday, November 3), with temperatures forecast to drop below freezing overnight.

The run tonight is set to include all parts of the county, except Norwich, where temperatures are forecast to stay above zero.

Each full gritting run in Norfolk sees 2,200 miles of road treated. Norfolk County Council says all A and B-class roads and some C-class roads are treated, with a focus on commuter and major bus routes and as far as is possible one route into all villages.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “It’s a huge undertaking keeping a big rural county like Norfolk moving each winter but highway teams are well prepared for the first run later today.

“We can all do our bit to help keep safe by always driving to conditions particularly over the coming months whether it’s wet, icy or snowy.

“I’d urge people to keep an eye on our social media channels over the winter not just for updates on when we’re gritting, but also information to help people in the county cope during the colder months. Look for our #NorfolkWinter hashtag on Twitter and Facebook.”

This year Norfolk’s 48 strong fleet of gritting trucks features seven brand-new vehicles which are on their inaugural grit run.

The winners of a competition for Norfolk schoolchildren to choose names for the seven new gritters are set to be announced next week.

Norfolk has about 16,000 tonnes of salt stocked in the county and this will be replenished as needed during the winter through a contract the council has with its supplier Compass Minerals.