Search

Advanced search

Gritters out on Norfolk roads as temperatures drop below freezing

PUBLISHED: 16:05 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 03 November 2020

Gritters will be taking to Norfolk's roads for the first time this season. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Gritters will be taking to Norfolk's roads for the first time this season. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council

Gritters will go out on Norfolk’s roads for the first run of the season today (Tuesday, November 3), with temperatures forecast to drop below freezing overnight.

The run tonight is set to include all parts of the county, except Norwich, where temperatures are forecast to stay above zero.

Each full gritting run in Norfolk sees 2,200 miles of road treated. Norfolk County Council says all A and B-class roads and some C-class roads are treated, with a focus on commuter and major bus routes and as far as is possible one route into all villages.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “It’s a huge undertaking keeping a big rural county like Norfolk moving each winter but highway teams are well prepared for the first run later today.

You may also want to watch:

“We can all do our bit to help keep safe by always driving to conditions particularly over the coming months whether it’s wet, icy or snowy.

“I’d urge people to keep an eye on our social media channels over the winter not just for updates on when we’re gritting, but also information to help people in the county cope during the colder months. Look for our #NorfolkWinter hashtag on Twitter and Facebook.”

This year Norfolk’s 48 strong fleet of gritting trucks features seven brand-new vehicles which are on their inaugural grit run.

The winners of a competition for Norfolk schoolchildren to choose names for the seven new gritters are set to be announced next week.

Norfolk has about 16,000 tonnes of salt stocked in the county and this will be replenished as needed during the winter through a contract the council has with its supplier Compass Minerals.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Radio presenter Chrissie Jackson hosts final show after almost 35 years on the air

BBC Radio Norfolk presented Chrissie Jackson was live on air in Swaffham's market square on Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk can ‘earn its way’ into looser restrictions after lockdown for ‘good behaviour’

The national lockdown aims to reduce coronavirus infection rates. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Radio presenter Chrissie Jackson hosts final show after almost 35 years on the air

BBC Radio Norfolk presented Chrissie Jackson was live on air in Swaffham's market square on Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Idiot’ tries to stroke seal pup - and is almost bitten by furious bulls

A man seen on Winterton beach on Monday standing