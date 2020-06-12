Bid to build new state-of-the-art electric vehicle forecourt in Norwich

Norwich could become home to a new state-of-the-art electric vehicle forecourt, which aims to make charging an electric car as easy as using a petrol station.

Gridserve is seeking permission from Broadland District Council to build a new Electric Forecourt on the Broadland Gate Business Park.

The site is one of more than 100 locations across the UK being sought by Gridserve for new electric vehicle forecourts.

If successful, the Norwich site, which promises to “put the city at the forefront of the low-carbon transport revolution” would feature 34 high-speed charging bays, a coffee shop, convenience store, and an airport-style lounge with high-speed internet.

The 34 charging bays would include 12 ultra-rapid, 12 rapid, eight branded and two HGV chargers – offering less than 30-minute charge times.

It is hoped the forecourt will provide a convenient place for private and business users to charge vehicles and has been “designed specifically for the needs of drivers.”

Toddington Harper, CEO and founder of Gridserve, said: “A large number of affordable electric vehicles are coming to-market, and we’re about to see a steep growth curve in electric vehicle adoption. By developing this state-of-the-art Electric Forecourt® in Norwich, we’ll be supporting Broadland District Council and the UK to tackle air pollution, encourage low-carbon transport, and meet climate targets, while also offering a solution that’s future proofed to support the mass uptake of electric vehicles.

“Norwich is in the unique position of being at the forefront of over 100 sites across the UK to host a Gridserve Electric Forecourt. Every site will be supporting the grid with on-site batteries and supplied by solar energy. With convenient, dependable, ultra-fast charging, we’re making charging an electric vehicle as easy as using petrol stations.”

Gridserve plans to develop Electric Forecourt sites at more than 100 locations across the UK on busy routes, near powerful grid connections close to towns, cities, and major transport hubs.

Location permitting, the company will also build new solar farms adjacent to Electric Forecourts, which will supply their electricity directly. Gridserve is also developing several large solar farms, supported by batteries, to supply energy via the grid for the remaining sites.