Greta Thunberg helps inspire luxury eco holiday lodge plan

Illustration of one of the planned holiday eco lodges on land at Banham. Picture: Oakstone Country Ltd/Breckland Council Oakstone Country Ltd/Breckland Council

A couple who want to turn a smallholding into eco-friendly holiday lodges say teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg has helped inspired their plans.

Plans have been submitted for holiday eco lodges on land at Banham. Picture: Oakstone Country Ltd/Breckland Council Plans have been submitted for holiday eco lodges on land at Banham. Picture: Oakstone Country Ltd/Breckland Council

Kevin and Alison Whitefield are seeking permission for a change of use for land at Hilltop Cottage, off Heath Road, in Banham allowing them to build six luxury holiday lodges and a large natural swimming pond.

In their submission to Breckland District Council they state they borrowed the sub title of their planning statement, Together We Are Making A Difference, from Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg's speech in London.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at the House of Commons. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at the House of Commons. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

"We too believe that humanity is standing at a crossroads," they add. "We decided sometime ago which path we want to take."

Their plans, called Idyll, would see them build the lodges as holiday lets with green credentials that would include them being "off-grid" for energy, water and waste management.

The planning submission adds: "We could just erect some generic timber lodges but we wanted to do something quite special that would push boundaries. We wanted something to give wellbeing to our guests."