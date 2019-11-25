Search

Advanced search

Greta Thunberg helps inspire luxury eco holiday lodge plan

PUBLISHED: 12:47 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 25 November 2019

Illustration of one of the planned holiday eco lodges on land at Banham. Picture: Oakstone Country Ltd/Breckland Council

Illustration of one of the planned holiday eco lodges on land at Banham. Picture: Oakstone Country Ltd/Breckland Council

Oakstone Country Ltd/Breckland Council

A couple who want to turn a smallholding into eco-friendly holiday lodges say teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg has helped inspired their plans.

Plans have been submitted for holiday eco lodges on land at Banham. Picture: Oakstone Country Ltd/Breckland CouncilPlans have been submitted for holiday eco lodges on land at Banham. Picture: Oakstone Country Ltd/Breckland Council

Kevin and Alison Whitefield are seeking permission for a change of use for land at Hilltop Cottage, off Heath Road, in Banham allowing them to build six luxury holiday lodges and a large natural swimming pond.

In their submission to Breckland District Council they state they borrowed the sub title of their planning statement, Together We Are Making A Difference, from Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg's speech in London.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at the House of Commons. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA ImagesSwedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at the House of Commons. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

"We too believe that humanity is standing at a crossroads," they add. "We decided sometime ago which path we want to take."

You may also want to watch:

Their plans, called Idyll, would see them build the lodges as holiday lets with green credentials that would include them being "off-grid" for energy, water and waste management.

The planning submission adds: "We could just erect some generic timber lodges but we wanted to do something quite special that would push boundaries. We wanted something to give wellbeing to our guests."

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich City Premier League debate - Join Paddy from 1pm

Dennis Srbeny is mobbed by Norwich City team mates after sealing a 2-0 win at Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip returns to Norfolk

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip came to Keys in Aylsham. L-R, David Harper, Penny Lancaster, Andrea McLean, and Tim Medhurst. Picture: BBC Production

Whistleblower warned of ‘suicide risk’ at ambulance trust before three deaths

Dorothy Hosein, interim Chief Executive of EEAST , was sent a letter in October by a whistleblower warning of staff abuse, according to reports. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists