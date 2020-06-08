Green Party group leader backs demand for e-scooters

Sandra Bogelein, city councillor for Mancroft ward, has been elected as leader of the Norwich Green Party group.

The newly-elected leader of the Norwich Greens has backed calls to “radically reimagine our transport system” and to make the city e-scooter friendly.

Sandra Bogelein, city councillor for Mancroft ward, has been elected as leader of the Norwich Green Party group on the council, who act as the main opposition to the Labour-run authority.

Ms Bogelein, 35, who is in her second term as a city councillor, takes over from Martin Schmierer, who has led the group of eight councillors for the past two years.

She said: “I would like to thank him for the fantastic work he has done as the Green group leader over the last two years.

“I am very excited to be working with a group of Green councillors who work so hard for their residents and share a positive vision of the future.”

And Ms Bogelein also outlined her priorities for her term as leader, which include creating a “kinder, more sustainable city”; a reduction of Norwich’s impact on the environment; and taking steps to increase resilience in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“This is not an easy time for any of us,” she said. “Norwich faced the challenge of recovering from the pandemic as well as avoiding a second peak, and the city council will play a crucial role in this.

“As the opposition on the council, we want to make sure that this recovery means a step into a better future. We can create a kinder, more sustainable city.

“We also need to radically re-imagine our transport system, to make sure we create a city that encourages walking, cycling and e-scooters, so we can all enjoy clean air and better health.”

Ms Bogelein, who works as a social psychologist, also said the group would prioritise care for “our most vulnerable residents”.

She said: “We cannot accept that the government plans to stop the additional funding for homeless people as soon as the immediate Covid-19 threat decreases.”

She also highlighted the importance of transparency and said: “In addition, I want to make sure that the council is more transparent and can be more easily held to account.

“People need to know what public money is spent on, so the Labour council should discuss decisions and mistakes openly and involve residents much more in local decision making.”

Jamie Osborn, also a city councillor for Mancroft ward, has been elected as the Green Party group’s deputy leader.

