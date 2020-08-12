Green light given to pocket park scheme in Norfolk town

Vision for Pocket Park in Dereham.

Plans to create a public open space as part of a pocket park scheme in Dereham have been approved.

Plans to change the use of vacant land to a community garden, meeting space and performance area next to Wrights Walk and Chapel Walk in the town centre have been approved by Breckland Council’s planning department subject to conditions.

The site stands on 0.63 hectares of land and will be developed by the community group, aboutDereham and the landowner Dencora and Breckland Council.

A spokesperson from Breckland Council said: “The new Dereham pocket park will be a welcome addition to the high street, offering shoppers and residents a new meeting point and area to relax while out and about.

“The project is led by aboutDereham, in partnership with Breckland Council and Dencora. We look forward to seeing how this exciting new project develops over the coming months.”

The development has a £15,000 grant from the Pocket Park Fund, which will be match-funded by Breckland Council, ready and waiting to make sure the project goes ahead.

Dereham Town Council had no objections to the plans.