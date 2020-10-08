Green light for 54 new homes, despite claim neighbours ‘hoodwinked’

Daisy Hill Court. Pic: McCarthy and Stone Archant

Plans for more than 50 new homes on the edge of Norwich have been agreed - despite concerns older people who bought homes nearby were “hoodwinked” their views would not be spoiled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans for more than 50 new homes on the Bartram Mowers site sparked opposition from people living nearby. Pic: Google Maps. Plans for more than 50 new homes on the Bartram Mowers site sparked opposition from people living nearby. Pic: Google Maps.

Thirty-two bungalows, 22 apartments and a pavilion form part of the next phase of a retirement housing complex at the Bartram Mowers site in Bluebell Road, in Eaton.

But people who moved in to the first phase of the McCarthy and Stone development - Daisy Hill Court - were among more than 50 objectors to the proposal.

One of their chief objections was over a three-storey apartment building, which they said would affect views from their homes.

The matter came before members of Norwich City Council’s planning committee on Thursday.

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton. Pic: Sonya Duncan. Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat councillor for Eaton, said the three-storey apartment block meant some of the other residents would find themselves looking at a “blank, brick wall”.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “I believe the block will have a detrimental effect on the amenity of the existing residents of Daisy Hill Court, affecting their daylight and their outlook.”

Mrs Lubbock said when those people bought their Daisy Hill Court homes, they thought they would be looking at chalets and bungalows when the second phase was developed.

She said they were shown what they would look like in a planning application submitted to the council, but that was later withdrawn in favour of the new application. She said she felt the residents had been “hoodwinked”.

But Carla Fulgoni, planning agent for McCarthy and Stone, said the local community and council had been consulted and the height of the block and the number of units reduced.

She said the proposals were in keeping with the original masterplan for the site. Planning officers confirmed that buildings of up to three storeys had been indicated as being potentially acceptable in that plan.

Green councillor Paul Neale said: “I do feel the residents have been possibly misled over their expectations, so I think it should be refused.”

But Labour councillor Roger Ryan said there was a need to be “pragmatic”.

The committee voted by six votes to three to grant the homes permission.