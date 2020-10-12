Yarmouth coronavirus spike - Infection rate falls but town remains on ‘high alert’

People in Great Yarmouth are being asked to heed the rules after a Covid-19 spike. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

People have been praised for heeding warnings about rising infection rates as numbers drop in Great Yarmouth.

Seven days ago the town was told it could “go either way” as the number of coronavirus cases almost trebled.

Latest figures, however, show efforts to contain the spread appear to be working.

After peaking at 99.6 cases per 100,000 people, Yarmouth’s figures since Friday have reduced to 74.49 per 100,000 people for the period September 30 to October 6.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) has moved to thank residents, while warning: “The virus is still with us.”

Carl Smith, the council leader, said it had been a “monumental” team effort.

He said: “Working with the county council, other districts, Voluntary Norfolk and other partners, we have led a monumental team effort to get those figures back down, which has been praised at a national level, and I would like to thank everyone involved and especially the community as we continue our critical appeal to take extra care in following the public health advice.

“Thank you to everyone, but please let’s keep up our collective efforts, follow the rules and not get complacent.

“While figures have dropped and we’re continuing our response activity, the virus is still within our community, there is still the reality of further cases related to settings outbreaks, and our numbers as a borough will continue to fluctuate.

“However, if we all play our part in managing our individual and collective risk, together we can help control the virus, protect ourselves, protect others and protect Great Yarmouth.”

When data ten days ago showed a trend of rising transmission rates within the community, an intervention swung into action, the Eastern Daily Press delivering 8,000 free copies to at-riks areas.

A statement from GYBC said: “Whilst we have seen a stabilising of the numbers, the virus is still circulating and we need to remain on high alert.

“People are reminded of the continued importance of social distancing, sticking to the rule of six, wearing a face-covering in indoor public places, and self-isolating and getting tested if symptomatic.

“Last week alone, the multi-agency team visited more than 350 businesses to check procedures, posted advice leaflets at 3,500 homes in areas with a high incidence rate, engaged with residents out and about, and visited 210 higher risk properties including HMOs to hand out leaflets and put up posters in communal areas.”

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: “Great Yarmouth’s people and communities have been working hard together to stop the spread of Covid and we need that to continue.”

