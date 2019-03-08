MP Brandon Lewis highlights importance of Brexit to Great Yarmouth

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth.. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As the possibility of an early election looms, MP for Great Yarmouth, Brandon Lewis, has claimed voting Conservatives in the borough is the only way of guaranteeing a government that will deliver Brexit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the 2016 referendum, Great Yarmouth had the fifth-highest leave vote.

Mr Lewis said: "71.5pc of people in the borough voted to leave and that's what we need to do.

"As a government we will deliver a way to leave the EU."

Mr Lewis, who was first elected as Great Yarmouth MP in 2010, also expressed his pride at the continued investment into the borough's offshore industry and infrastructure.

Great Yarmouth's port is being used as the construction base for ScottishPower Renewables' £2.5bn East Anglia One wind farm while work on the town's third river crossing is expected to start in 2020.

The Home Office Minister is also pleased by the level of diversity the investment has brought to the borough.

"I'm really proud of the communities here in Great Yarmouth," he said.

"The mix of industries is really important and that's why we have that diversity."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Lewis was speaking on Friday at an event in Great Yarmouth designed to encourage EU citizens to secure their right to live in the UK following Brexit.

Talahady Pedro Manuel moved to Great Yarmouth six years ago from Portugal.

He said: "I'm really pleased to be able to stay in the UK.

"I love visiting the cities like Norwich and Cambridge which are wonderful.

"There's a big Portuguese community in Great Yarmouth who have set up bars and restaurants which is great.

"At the minute Yarmouth is a good place for me and my family."

Mr Manuel works for an engineering company and lives in the town with his wife and two daughters.

He was one of a number of people to visit the Priory Centre in Great Yarmouth to find out more information about the government's EU Settlement Scheme.

More than 80,000 people from the East of England have applied to the scheme to ensure they maintain their right to work in the UK following Brexit.

The deadline to apply for the scheme is June 30, 2021.