Town’s medieval tower takes step towards £170k holiday-let restoration
PUBLISHED: 07:45 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:45 29 July 2020
An ancient monument in a Norfolk seaside town has taken a step closer to being converted into a holiday-let.
The North West Tower, which stands by the River Bure in Great Yarmouth, is to be given over to the town’s preservation trust as part of a project to see the building restored and transformed into holiday accommodation.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) launched a funding bid two years ago for the tower’s restoration.
Earlier this year it was recommended ownership of the monument was given over to the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust (GYPT), to apply for Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF) money.
And at a meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee, councillors voted unanimously to grant the project £20,000 of funding from its reserves.
It is hoping to receive up to £170,000 from the AHF for the building’s restoration.
The tower used to be part of the medieval town wall and was used as an office.
