Ambitious Great Yarmouth Marina Centre replacement plans moving on to next phase

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 December 2018

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

Ambitious proposals for a new ‘water-themed’ leisure facility on the Great Yarmouth seafront have been rubber stamped by councillors.

Aerial view of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant libraryAerial view of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

Water flumes, a splash zone and climbing facilities have all been touted for the major £26m complex, which would replace the existing Marina Centre on the Golden Mile.

And at a full meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, members voted to press ahead with the proposals, with hopes that the project can be brought to life within two years.

The project’s next phase will now see the public able to have their say on the vision, which the council hopes will be an “anchor attraction” for the town’s main tourist area.

Carl Smith, borough councillor for Bradwell North, said: “The project will be crucial for Great Yarmouth in promoting investment in the town and will also promote healthier living in the borough.”

The next phase of the project will see the council splash out £560,000 on further design work and gathering views of the public.

