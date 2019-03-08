Search

Decision deferred on £26m complex to replace Great Yarmouth’s Marina Centre

PUBLISHED: 20:40 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:40 12 April 2019

An artist's impression of the new water and leisure complex in Great Yarmouth as seen from the beach. Picture: GYBC

A council decision on whether or not to commit to funding a new £26m water and leisure complex for Great Yarmouth has been put off.

The complex is set to replace the Marina Centre and will be one of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s biggest projects along the town’s Golden Mile.

It will see the 1980s building replaced with a flagship resort complete with a climbing wall, 25m pool, giant slides and open views of the seafront.

But initial plans, revealed in 2015, raised fears that clubs including Retroskate and the indoor bowls club would be made homeless, at least temporarily.

It is hoped that the Marina Centre would close in October this year with work to begin before Christmas for an opening in the summer of 2020.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is due to consider feedback from the public on concept designs for the resort at its next full council meeting on April 23.

But talks on the next stage of the project have been postponed while further work takes place to tally up the total cost of the work.

A Great Yarmouth Borough Council spokesman said: “While the intention was for full council to consider the next steps of the project, on April 23, which includes committing the required funding, this decision has been deferred to give more time to undertake further detailed costing work and to continue to explore interim solutions for a number of user groups.”

He said a revised decision date will be announced in due course and that the project timeline remains on schedule.

“This flagship project represents a major investment which will deliver significant benefits for the whole borough, so it is important that members have the complete financial picture before making their important decision,” he added.

With the agreement of full council, a planning application will be submitted in the summer.

More than 200 people shared their view on concept designs for the highly-anticipated resort and public engagement with the project has been described as “really positive”.

And in October, the council urged residents to be patient while the plans were put together.

