Public views on new multi-million pound water and leisure complex to be considered by council

An artist's impression of the new water and leisure complex in Great Yarmouth as seen from the beach. Picture: GYBC GYBC

Hundreds of people have helped to shape the look of a final design for a new water and leisure complex in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public feedback on concept designs for the new facility to replace the Marina Centre along the seafront will be considered next week by borough councillors.

The project, which was estimated to cost £26m, will see the 1980s building replaced with a flagship resort complete with a climbing wall, 25m pool, giant slides and open views of the seafront.

During two weeks of public engagement in March, the public were invited to view exhibition boards on display in both the Marina Centre and Gorleston Library, to meet the design team at one of three drop-in sessions and to share their views.

A total of 294 completed responses were received, of which 73pc were from Marina Centre users.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council was due to consider public feedback at a council meeting on April 23, but this had to be postponed pending further work to tally up the cost of the project.

Councillors will now hold these discussions at a full council meeting on Thursday, May 16.

You may also want to watch:

A council spokesman said respondents welcomed the major investment in the town with the design and visual appearance being well received.

Some aspects of the design which were deemed important to respondents included design sustainability, parking and outdoor frontage areas, community space and cafe views to the beach.

Council leader councillor Graham Plant and Labour group leader councillor Trevor Wainwright said: "The level of responses and turn-out at the drop-in sessions was really positive.

"The public engagement and vital feedback has shaped the project and supported important ongoing conversations with specific users. We would like to thank everyone who participated.

"It's clear there's genuine public excitement about this new anchor attraction and people recognise the benefits of this once-in-a-generation investment in the seafront and whole borough."

The current phase of the project will be completed later this summer when the council will consider the next steps, including the release of the required funding.

The Marina Centre is scheduled to close in autumn this year with on-site work to begin before Christmas.