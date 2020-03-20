Search

Council ‘not responsible’ for coronavirus response, but promises business support

PUBLISHED: 13:32 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 20 March 2020

Boris Johnson received flack for telling people to 'stay away' from businesses without telling them to shut explicitly. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

In the absence of clear advice from the government, businesses have been turning to local authorities for support during the coronavirus crisis.

However, Great Yarmouth Borough Council has stressed it is not responsible for coordinating the response, which is “coming from a government level”.

Nevertheless, it has said it will help businesses interpret and understand government advice on the issue.

Carl Smith, leader of the council, said: “The Government has announced financial support for businesses, including with respect to business rates and grants. We await further advice from Government around eligibility criteria and how these will be administered.

“We will seek to contact eligible businesses directly as soon as possible, however we ask businesses to please keep a look out for further updates about eligibility and how to apply.”

Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The news comes as Golden Mile businesses expressed frustration that the council was “quiet” on the issue of whether or not they should remain open to the public.

Albert Jones, managing director of the Pleasure Beach, said there was “no guidance at all” from either Government or council, and that businesses were having to “make these difficult decisions completely off their own back”.

But the council said it was waiting for instruction from government on a number of key support avenues for local business.

A spokesperson said: ““Businesses with any enquiries about the support available should contact the Growth Hub via 0300 333 6536 or www.newangliagrowthhub.co.uk.”

Support available from government for businesses, and soon to be administered through the local council, is as follows:

- Premises which qualify for the Retail Discount will pay no business rates this year, with this relief to include all shops, pubs, theatres, music venues, restaurants and any other business in the retail, hospitality or leisure sector. Businesses with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000 will receive an additional grant of £25,000.

- A one-off grant of £10,000 to support small businesses currently eligible for Small Business Rate Relief (SBRR) or rural rate relief. These grants will be distributed by the council.

- A £500m Hardship Fund to enable councils to provide more council tax relief.

- Planning rules are to be relaxed so that pubs and restaurants can temporarily operate as takeaways during the coronavirus outbreak.

This advice comes as communities across the county “club together” to help support local businesses in their area.

