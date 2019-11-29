Search

Council leader calls for more new beach huts - after just four were sold

PUBLISHED: 08:41 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 29 November 2019

The leader of a Norfolk council which sold just four of its 20 new beach huts has called for further huts to be installed along the towns sea front. Photo: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The leader of a Norfolk council which sold just four of its 20 new beach huts has called for further huts to be installed along the towns sea front. Photo: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The leader of a Norfolk council which sold just four of its 20 new beach huts has called for further huts to be installed along the town's seafront.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) put 20 beach huts up for sale along Gorleston seafront in October last year.

But just four of the seaside amentities were successfully sold, despite attracting a lot of interest.

And council leader Carl Smith has now called for more huts to be installed, in preparation for the summer season.

Mr Smith said: "What I would like to see is that we have some more down there for that year ready to be sold.

"Can we have another 12 down there for that year?

"Let's not put them there in June or July when its far too late - lets have them ready for Easter so we get the income.

"I think its important that we do that and keep the production line going."

Mr Smith's comments were made at a meeting of the council's policy and resources committee, where councillors discussed setting the rates for the huts for the next year.

Jane Beck, head of property and asset manager, told the committee: "These are new charges this year - this is about setting the first full year charges."

She said of the 20 huts, four had been sold and eight were rented on a monthly basis.

In 2020-21, the huts will be for sale, with a 25-year ground lease, for £16,500 - the same price as in 2019-20.

A new option to buy a ten-year ground lease will cost £9,000.

The council plan to rent any unsold huts on an annual basis, with rental fees from April to March priced at £1,571, with a ground rent charge of £780.

Monthly and weekly rental charges vary from £450 to £40, depending on the season.

Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group, asked the council to considering including a three-year lease option in the huts' pricing structure.

He said: "My personal view is that they're far too expensive in any case but we have to do something.

"Could we go even further and look at a three year one?

"It's the best of a bad job at the moment. Could it be done on that basis?"

The suggestion has not been included in the prices for 2020-21.

Councillors approved the rental and sale prices for the beach huts.

