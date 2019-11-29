Council keep details of £130k spend to relocate chamber under wraps

Yarmouth Council has agreed to spend £130,000 to relocate its main chamber within the same building. Photo: Steve Hardiman/Photos of Norfolk ©Steven Hardiman

A council has agreed to spend £130,000 to relocate its main chamber within the same building - after keeping the financial details a secret.

Great Yarmouth councillors agreed to approve the funding at the council's policy and resources committee, on Tuesday, November 26, but kept details of related financial and business details behind closed doors.

The chamber will be moved from the old courtroom to room 16 on the first floor of the town hall.

A report on the relocation described it as "the pinnacle of local democracy in action".

It said: "The room is very short of floor space.

"Unfortunately, a recent meeting demonstrated to the public in the gallery and in the overflow room that as a council, we are ill-equipped to deliver a professional and modern meeting."

Head of property and asset management, Jane Beck, said: "There are a significant number of staff moves that would have to take place.

"The target is May 2020."