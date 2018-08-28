Search

High school to expand with new science block and car park

PUBLISHED: 21:36 06 February 2019

The proposed new science block at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy in Salisbury Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: LSI Architects

The proposed new science block at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy in Salisbury Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: LSI Architects

LSI Architects

A high school is set expand with a new science block, car park and games area.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. Picture; David HannantGreat Yarmouth Charter Academy. Picture; David Hannant

Plans to create a new two-storey science building at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, in Salisbury Road, was approved by the town’s development control committee at a meeting in the town hall on Wednesday night.

The science block will be located at the south west corner of the school grounds, and will include 12 laboratories and four classrooms.

It will be detached from the main school building and built on existing grass area used for sports provision.

To support the expansion, plans were also approved to resurface and extend the tennis courts to create 88 new car parking spaces.

With the loss of sport and amenity green space, plans were also drawn to create a multi-use games area within the school and to the south of Beaconsfield Road, which belongs to the school.

The initial application proposed building a games area on the recreational ground at Barnard Avenue – but this was scrapped after Sports England raised an objection, stating it would remove grass playing fields utilised by local clubs.

A report to the committee states the number of pupils at the school is increasing and could grow from 750 pupils to 1,500, but that some of this increase will be the result of other changes within the school.

Parents and the public were invited to a consultation meeting in October last year where designs for the new science block were revealed.

A spokesman for LSI Architects, who are behind the design proposals, said the consultation had been “very positive”.

“We have had some really good feedback so far and people seem to like the proposals,” he added. “The main concerns people had was with us potentially building on new land but that is not the case.”

At the meeting on Wednesday, a spokesman said the plans received no objections from members of the public.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy has been through a number of changes since 2010, including the creation of changing room toilets and storage, installation of floodlights on Barnard Bridge playing field and extension of the Chapman Centre.

Work for the current application is due to begin this summer and is scheduled to open in September 2021.

