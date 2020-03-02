Council refuses to grant taxi licence in meeting held behind closed doors
PUBLISHED: 10:44 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 02 March 2020
A Norfolk council has refused to issue a taxi licence in light of an applicant's previous convictions.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council licensing committee met on Monday, February 24 to hear an application for a private hire driver licence, in view of previous convictions.
The decision was taken in private and the council said this was due to exempt "information relating to any individual".
But a report published ahead of the meeting stated: "The decision for members will be whether the applicant is a fit and proper person to hold a licence."
While the council's policy on taxi licences states: "In deciding whether an individual is a fit and proper person to be granted a drivers licence, previous convictions and cautions are very relevant. Applicants for new licences must declare all previous convictions and cautions even if they are spent. The overriding consideration should be the protection of the public."
