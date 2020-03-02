Search

Advanced search

Council refuses to grant taxi licence in meeting held behind closed doors

PUBLISHED: 10:44 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 02 March 2020

A Norfolk council has refused to issue a taxi licence in light of an applicants previous convictions. Photo: Archant

A Norfolk council has refused to issue a taxi licence in light of an applicants previous convictions. Photo: Archant

A Norfolk council has refused to issue a taxi licence in light of an applicant's previous convictions.

A Norfolk council has refused to issue a taxi licence in light of an applicants previous convictions. Pictured, black cabs waiting at the taxi rank next to Norwich Market. Photo: Neil PerryA Norfolk council has refused to issue a taxi licence in light of an applicants previous convictions. Pictured, black cabs waiting at the taxi rank next to Norwich Market. Photo: Neil Perry

Great Yarmouth Borough Council licensing committee met on Monday, February 24 to hear an application for a private hire driver licence, in view of previous convictions.

You may also want to watch:

The decision was taken in private and the council said this was due to exempt "information relating to any individual".

But a report published ahead of the meeting stated: "The decision for members will be whether the applicant is a fit and proper person to hold a licence."

While the council's policy on taxi licences states: "In deciding whether an individual is a fit and proper person to be granted a drivers licence, previous convictions and cautions are very relevant. Applicants for new licences must declare all previous convictions and cautions even if they are spent. The overriding consideration should be the protection of the public."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

No holidays, Starbucks or nights out - How young couple got on housing ladder

Emily McGregor and Ian Rayner, who bought their own home in North Walsham after making changes to their way of life. North Walsham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘He said yes!’ Cinema trip leads to big screen proposal

Aneliese Rix proposed to boyfriend Matt Philpott on Leap Day at Palace Cinema in Gorleston. Picture: The Rix family

‘It ruins the feel of the village’ - Outrage over housing proposals

A group of people from Lingwood are protesting against an application as part of the Greater Norwich Local Plan. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

No holidays, Starbucks or nights out - How young couple got on housing ladder

Emily McGregor and Ian Rayner, who bought their own home in North Walsham after making changes to their way of life. North Walsham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘He said yes!’ Cinema trip leads to big screen proposal

Aneliese Rix proposed to boyfriend Matt Philpott on Leap Day at Palace Cinema in Gorleston. Picture: The Rix family

‘It ruins the feel of the village’ - Outrage over housing proposals

A group of people from Lingwood are protesting against an application as part of the Greater Norwich Local Plan. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

Paddy Davitt: Is relegation a disaster for City? Ask a Bury fan

Daniel Farke brought Premier League football to Norwich City. But staying there this season is not the end goal in his bid to bring longer lasting success to Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mourinho moans about Spurs being ‘too nice’ ahead of FA Cup clash with Canaries

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during the Premier League match against Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Council refuses to grant taxi licence in meeting held behind closed doors

A Norfolk council has refused to issue a taxi licence in light of an applicants previous convictions. Photo: Archant
Drive 24