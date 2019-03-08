Council seeking public's views on riverside facelift

General view of North Quay, in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

A plan to regenerate a riverside site along the coast will be put to the public ahead of the next step in a multi-million pound redevelopment.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is holding a public consultation to help shape a planning document for North Quay.

The document, when finalised, will provide further guidance and clarity on the council's vision for the area, as well as the site constraints and other matters that would need to be considered by anyone looking to develop a future scheme or planning application on the waterfront.

The consultation begins on Monday (October 28) and runs until November 24.

People will be able to view the consultation materials and take part at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/planning-consultations.

A drop-in exhibition will also be held at the Town Hall on November 6, from 2pm to 7pm.

Hard copies of the consultation leaflet and comments form are available from the Town Hall, Great Yarmouth Library and Gorleston Library.

