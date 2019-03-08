New borough council leader vows to bring cabinet system back to borough

A new leader has been elected to Great Yarmouth Borough Council - and with him the promise of a new system of governance.

Conservative councillor Carl Smith has taken over leadership of the borough council from Graham Plant, who will now serve as deputy leader.

Mr Plant's decision to stand down came following his appointment to the cabinet of Norfolk County Council - of which he was already deputy leader.

The former leader nominated Mr Smith to be his successor at the council's annual meeting on Thursday, with him having already been elected Conservative group leader.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Smith said: "It is a great privilege and honour to accept the role of leader of the council.

"Graham Plant has formed strong partnerships with Norfolk County Council and the LEP which is something I want to continue.

"I also wish to announce that I have asked the chief executive and officers to look into returning to a cabinet system from 2021."