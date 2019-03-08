Search

Rundown guest houses and HMOs to be bought up by council as £2m pilot scheme is agreed

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 April 2019

Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, giving his speech at the Christmas reception. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, giving his speech at the Christmas reception. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

A Homes Under The Hammer-style scheme that will allow a council to splash out on properties and renovate them has been given the go-ahead.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has granted its officers the power to buy rundown HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) and guest houses and renovate them, in a bid to drive up living standards in the area.

The council has agreed to set £2m aside to pilot the scheme which will see it purchase and renovate two contrasting properties in the borough, with a view to either selling them on, renting them out or adding them to the council's portfolio.

The scheme, which was agreed by the council's policy and resources committee last month, was rubber-stamped by full council on Tuesday evening.

Graham Plant, Conservative leader of the council, said the scheme would complement others designed to put pressure on landlords to improve, including the selective licensing scheme.

