Six Great Yarmouth community groups picked to share £100,000 grant fund

PUBLISHED: 13:43 18 January 2019

First Move Furnishaid, are one of the groups that look set to recieve money from the community grants fund. Picture: James Bass

Six community groups in Great Yarmouth look set to benefit from £100,000 of council grants.

First Move Furnishaid, Gyros, Citizens Advice, DIAL, Home-Start Norfolk and Foodbank Plus have been picked by Great Yarmouth Borough Council as the recipients of its community and voluntary sector grants for 2019/20.

The grants still need to be confirmed by councillors at a meeting on January 24, after a panel recommended the six applications.

First Move Furnished will receive £19,000 to continue its work to support residents through education, training and learning sessions.

Gyros will receive £17,000. The group works with asylum seekers and migrant communities, and will spend the money on a Job Club, providing key employment skills.

Citizens Advice will receive £19,750 to deliver free advice on a range of issues.

DIAL will use its £19,750 grant to fund a part-time debt advisor to provide money and debt advice.

Foodbank Plus is in line to receive £5,000 which it will use to fund mentoring support for up to 40 people who visit.

Home-Start Norfolk will use its £19,000 grant to give support to around 23 families with young children, including getting them school ready and improving their health.

